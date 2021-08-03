SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 324.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.