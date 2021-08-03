SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

GWX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,586. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

