Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 139,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

