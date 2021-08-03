Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

