Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.23 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,523,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,568,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. 8,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,391. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

