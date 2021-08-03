Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 774,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 325,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.