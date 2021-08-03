Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.58 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

SBNY stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,231. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.