Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 12,600 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.