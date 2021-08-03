Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.54%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

