Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

