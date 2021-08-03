Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,360. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.