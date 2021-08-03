SPX FLOW (FLOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.