Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,918 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.
NYSE:SQ traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,360,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,456. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 375.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.97.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
