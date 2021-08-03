Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.64, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock valued at $171,797,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

