Square (NYSE:SQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of SQ opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 383.64, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12 month low of $130.26 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.82.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 768,119 shares of company stock valued at $171,797,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

