Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 19,434 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

