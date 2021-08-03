Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 21,792 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PROG by 82.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 59.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 18.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

