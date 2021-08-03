Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $933,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

