Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.41 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.