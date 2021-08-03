Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 90,523 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,523 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $8,187,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

