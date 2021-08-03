Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,518. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

