SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Update

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 874,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

