SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $170,354,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

