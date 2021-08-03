S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.86.

STBA stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.