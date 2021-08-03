StableXSwap Market Capitalization Tops $58.38 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00011255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.38 million and $168,535.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,051.84 or 1.00119296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

