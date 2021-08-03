Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Stakinglab has a market cap of $931.58 and $30.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017348 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

