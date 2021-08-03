Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $327.38. 462,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,747. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.25. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $328.42.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

