Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $327.38. 462,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,747. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.25. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $328.42.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
