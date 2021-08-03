Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

