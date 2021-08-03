State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 17,853 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.