State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

