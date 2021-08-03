State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

