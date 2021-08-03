State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.47 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

