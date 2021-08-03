State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,518 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

