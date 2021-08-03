State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 50 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $511.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

