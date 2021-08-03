State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

