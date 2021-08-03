State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alector by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

