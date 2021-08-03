State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after buying an additional 75,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

