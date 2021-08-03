State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

