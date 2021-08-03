State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,886 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

ZION stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.