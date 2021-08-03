Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

