Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

