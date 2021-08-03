Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
