Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

