STM Group (LON:STM) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of STM Group (LON:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of STM Group stock opened at GBX 32.55 ($0.43) on Friday. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

