STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €37.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.17 ($44.91).

Shares of STM opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.43. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

