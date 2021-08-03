Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,796 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,155% compared to the average volume of 124 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,258. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $715.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

