Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

