Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,771. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

TRV stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

