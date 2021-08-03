Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,098,837. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

