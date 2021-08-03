Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

