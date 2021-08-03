Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

